BC CANCER FOUNDATION – WORKOUT TO CONQUER CANCER

No matter where we are, we can move.

This May, join our challenge and move every day, in any location, in support of BC Cancer patients across the province.

Through Workout to Conquer Cancer you’ll commit to intentional movement each day for one month while fundraising for the BC Cancer Foundation.

Register as an individual or rally a team together, then prepare to participate in a movement rooted in connection and impact.

It’s time to get moving, to feel good and change cancer outcomes.

Register today at workouttoconquercancer.ca