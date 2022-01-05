iHeartRadio

BC Cancer Foundation - Workout To Conquer Cancer

WTCC 2022_Header

We are stronger than cancer. And we’ll move to prove it.

This May, join Workout to Conquer Cancer and move every day, in any location, in support of British Columbians facing cancer.

Through this inclusive challenge, you’ll commit to intentional movement each day for one month while fundraising for the BC Cancer Foundation.

Register as an individual or rally a team together, then prepare to participate in a movement rooted in connection and impact.

It’s time to get moving, to feel good and change cancer outcomes!

Register today at workouttoconquercancer.ca

