iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

BC Lions 2023 Season

RLNB Jersey Campaign_Twitter Cover_1500x500

The BC Lions are back and ready to roar like never before! See them at every home game:

  • Pre-Season VS Calgary Stampeders: June 1
  • Home Opener VS Edmonton Elks: June 17
  • VS Montreal Alouettes: July 9
  • VS Saskatchewan Roughriders: July 22
  • VS Calgary Stampeders: August 12
  • VS Hamilton Tiger-Cats: August 26
  • VS Ottawa Redblacks: September 16
  • VS Saskatchewan Roughriders: September 29
  • VS Winnipeg Bluebombers: October 6
  • VS Calgary Stampeders: October 20

Tickets start at only $25 - buy yours here

2

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com