BC Lions 2023 Season
The BC Lions are back and ready to roar like never before! See them at every home game:
- Pre-Season VS Calgary Stampeders: June 1
- Home Opener VS Edmonton Elks: June 17
- VS Montreal Alouettes: July 9
- VS Saskatchewan Roughriders: July 22
- VS Calgary Stampeders: August 12
- VS Hamilton Tiger-Cats: August 26
- VS Ottawa Redblacks: September 16
- VS Saskatchewan Roughriders: September 29
- VS Winnipeg Bluebombers: October 6
- VS Calgary Stampeders: October 20
