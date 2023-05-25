BC Lions 2023 Season

The BC Lions are back and ready to roar like never before! See them at every home game:

Pre-Season VS Calgary Stampeders: June 1

Home Opener VS Edmonton Elks: June 17

VS Montreal Alouettes: July 9

VS Saskatchewan Roughriders: July 22

VS Calgary Stampeders: August 12

VS Hamilton Tiger-Cats: August 26

VS Ottawa Redblacks: September 16

VS Saskatchewan Roughriders: September 29

VS Winnipeg Bluebombers: October 6

VS Calgary Stampeders: October 20

Tickets start at only $25 - buy yours here.