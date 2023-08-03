iHeartRadio

webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Be Kind To Your Mind Summer Fundraiser

Be Kind to Your Mind Fundraiser

Be Kind To Your Mind this summer and treat yourself to some fun in the sun for an important cause!

Join us at Container Brewing on Tues, Aug 29 from 6-9pm for the 2nd annual Be Kind To Your Mind summer fundraiser in support of Looking Glass Foundation for Eating Disorders.

Over the past nine years, Be Kind To Your Mind has raised crucial funds and awareness for various mental health organizations across Greater Vancouver. This summer the community fundraiser has chosen, once again, to partner with Looking Glass Foundation.

Looking Glass Foundation provides low-barrier, accessible programs and services that require no referral or formal diagnosis for those seeking support for eating disorder recovery across the province.

Tickets are $25 and include a complimentary beverage courtesy of Container Brewing, plus a 15% discount on all beverages at merchandise during the event. Enjoy live music, great food, beverages and good vibes while connecting with a passionate community of individuals who are committed to making a difference!

Can’t attend in person, but still want to show your support?  Participate in the Looking Glass Summer 50/50 Raffle for the opportunity to make a generous gift while also winning big!

The winning ticket will be drawn at the event on Tuesday August 29 at 8:30pm. You do not have to be present to win.

To learn more about the Looking Glass 50/50 Summer Raffleclick here. For Be Kind To Your Mind event details and tickets, click here.

