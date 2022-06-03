Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, a new exhibition developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society is coming to the Vancouver Convention Centre East this October! The exhibition commemorates the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time, and takes visitors on a time-travelling journey flooded with sight, sound and intrigue through the world of King Tut – the boy who reigned as pharaoh of Egypt more than 3,000 years ago – and the discovery of his tomb and treasures in 1922.

Visit http://www.beyondkingtut.com for tour date announcements and waitlist registration for priority access to tickets.