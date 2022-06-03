iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience

Beyond King Tut Header

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, a new exhibition developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society is coming to the Vancouver Convention Centre East this October! The exhibition commemorates the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time, and takes visitors on a time-travelling journey flooded with sight, sound and intrigue through the world of King Tut – the boy who reigned as pharaoh of Egypt more than 3,000 years ago – and the discovery of his tomb and treasures in 1922.

Visit http://www.beyondkingtut.com for tour date announcements and waitlist registration for priority access to tickets.

 

2

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 871-2965


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com