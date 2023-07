During summer months, many regular donors are away and demand skyrockets.

Your lifesaving contribution can bring hope, healing, and strength.

Schedule your appointment today. Call 1-triple 8-2-DONATE, download the GiveBlood App or visit blood.ca.

On Tuesday July 11th, join Nira Arora, DJ Flipout & the Virgin Radio Street Squad from 12pm to 4pm at the Blood Donor Centre at 4750 Oak Street. Become a hero for hospitals and patients in need. Donate blood…and save lives!