iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

CDI College Open House

CDI College - Top Image Header

Are you ready to start training for a new career?

From options in business and technology to healthcare, legal, and more, CDI College can help you get started with their market-focused programs - featuring small class sizes, industry-experienced instructors and accelerated training!

Join Brooklyn Driediger and DJ Marvel at CDI College's Surrey campus (100 - 11125 124th Street) on Thursday, August 17th from 3pm to 7pm for an Open House! You'll be able to see the campus, meet instructors, discover programs and be entered for your chance to win one of many scholarship prizes.

Click here to RSVP for the Open House!

3

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com