iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Christmas at Canada Place

Canada Place Xmas Header

Christmas is coming! The annual Christmas at Canada Place presented by the Port of Vancouver is a Vancouver holiday tradition. The free, family-friendly experience captures the spirit of the season along the Canadian Trial (west promenade) and North Point of Canada Place.

From December 2 to January 2, experience the nostalgic tradition of the Woodward’s Windows, Canada’s North light display including “Chrismoose,” the 15-foot tall moose light sculpture, the iconic Sails of Light, and the festive Avenue of Trees.

Check out the Bright Skies drone show presented by Best Buy on December 2 & 3 at 6pm (weather depending). Visit the MOVE 103.5 Community Crew on-site on Saturday, December 3 from 5pm – 7pm!

Find more information here

2

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com