Christmas is coming! The annual Christmas at Canada Place presented by the Port of Vancouver is a Vancouver holiday tradition. The free, family-friendly experience captures the spirit of the season along the Canadian Trial (west promenade) and North Point of Canada Place.

From December 2 to January 2, experience the nostalgic tradition of the Woodward’s Windows, Canada’s North light display including “Chrismoose,” the 15-foot tall moose light sculpture, the iconic Sails of Light, and the festive Avenue of Trees.

Check out the Bright Skies drone show presented by Best Buy on December 2 & 3 at 6pm (weather depending). Visit the MOVE 103.5 Community Crew on-site on Saturday, December 3 from 5pm – 7pm!

