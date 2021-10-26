The Virgin Radio Street Squad hit up events all around The Lower Mainland! We're at movie premieres, Club Nights, Concerts, Festivals, Community Events, Sporting Events, store openings and more!

Upcomming Appearances: Catch the Virgin Radio Street Squad in your neighbourhood!

Friday, October 29th - Playland Hallowed Eves

Sunday, October 31st - Playland Hallowed Eves

We're always looking for enthusiastic people to become a part of our team! Interested in becoming a member of the Virgin Radio Street Squad? Apply now!



