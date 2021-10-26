iHeartRadio

The Virgin Radio Street Squad hit up events all around The Lower Mainland!  We're at movie premieres, Club Nights, Concerts, Festivals, Community Events, Sporting Events, store openings and more! 

 

Upcomming Appearances: Catch the Virgin Radio Street Squad in your neighbourhood!

 

Friday, October 29th - Playland Hallowed Eves

Sunday, October 31st - Playland Hallowed Eves

 

 

 

We're always looking for enthusiastic people to become a part of our team!  Interested in becoming a member of the Virgin Radio Street Squad? Apply now! 

 


 

Submit An Event

Got an upcoming event? Send us the information! Please include as much information as possible in the message below, including your name, event name, event date(s), times, location, and details. The more info, the better!

 

