Deckchair Cinema – Outdoor Summer Movies

Deckchair Cinema - Outdoor Summer Moves launches on June 23 on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, the open-air film series will feature live music and special guests each week.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and low chairs to the film screenings on Cates Deck in front of The Polygon Gallery. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and films begin at sundown. Entry is by donation.

Arrive early to enjoy music by some of the city’s best DJs starting at 7 pm. There will also be a concession with snacks and refreshments for purchase, as well as drinks provided by local wineries and breweries.

This year’s Deckchair Cinema lineup is as follows:

June 23: Carts of Darkness

June 30: Cleo from 5 to 7

July 7: Persepolis

July 14: Smoke Signals

July 21: Enter The Dragon

July 28: Hairspray (1988)

August 4: Summer of Soul

August 11: Paprika

More information thepolygon.ca