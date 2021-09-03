Drag in the Park
Drag in the Park is hitting the runway at the Malkin Bowl on Friday, September 17th! In collaboration with TFD Presents, this monumental event marks the venue’s first-ever drag show.
Drag in the Park features an ensemble cast of 30 iconic entertainers, including Kendall Gender, PM & Kara Juku, Jaylene Tyme, The Darlings, The House of Rice, Mx Bukuru, Eva Scarlett, Alma, Coco, Hotmale Dotcom, Tiffany Ann Co & Bibi Sourphresh and more!
Featured hosts include Joan-E and Jerrilynn Spears & XanaX.
Tickets begin at $40.00. The show is open for all ages. Parental guidance is suggested for attendees under the age of 16.
Click here for tickets and additional show information!