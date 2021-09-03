iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram

Drag in the Park

Drag in the Park - September 17, 2021

 

Drag in the Park is hitting the runway at the Malkin Bowl on Friday, September 17th! In collaboration with TFD Presents, this monumental event marks the venue’s first-ever drag show.

 

Drag in the Park features an ensemble cast of 30 iconic entertainers, including Kendall Gender, PM & Kara Juku, Jaylene Tyme, The Darlings, The House of Rice, Mx Bukuru, Eva Scarlett, Alma, Coco, Hotmale Dotcom, Tiffany Ann Co & Bibi Sourphresh and more!

 

Featured hosts include Joan-E and Jerrilynn Spears & XanaX.

 

Tickets begin at $40.00. The show is open for all ages. Parental guidance is suggested for attendees under the age of 16.

 

Click here for tickets and additional show information!

 

  • tour de coast

    Tour De Coast

    Learn more about the Cops for Cancer Tour de Coast 2021, and how you can help raise money for childhood cancer!
  • pne

    PNE Fair

    The PNE Fair is back with all of your favourite shows and attractions August 21 - September 6!
  • TEST_LogoiHeart_Lowfi

    Campus Craze

    Campus Craze
  • TheFairPNE_EventImage

    The Fair at The PNE

  • 1208-SEASON-2.66-Facebook-Store-Event-Opening-1568x590

    H&M

    Join Virgin Radio on-site Thursday, August 16th at 11am for H&M’s grand opening at Willowbrook Shopping Centre!
  • Virgin Vancouver Street Squad 2


    Street Squad

    The Virgin Radio Street Squad hit up events all around The Lower Mainland! We're at movie premieres, Club Nights, Concerts, Festivals, Community Events, Sporting Events, store openings and more!

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 871-2965


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com