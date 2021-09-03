Drag in the Park is hitting the runway at the Malkin Bowl on Friday, September 17th! In collaboration with TFD Presents, this monumental event marks the venue’s first-ever drag show.

Drag in the Park features an ensemble cast of 30 iconic entertainers, including Kendall Gender, PM & Kara Juku, Jaylene Tyme, The Darlings, The House of Rice, Mx Bukuru, Eva Scarlett, Alma, Coco, Hotmale Dotcom, Tiffany Ann Co & Bibi Sourphresh and more!

Featured hosts include Joan-E and Jerrilynn Spears & XanaX.

Tickets begin at $40.00. The show is open for all ages. Parental guidance is suggested for attendees under the age of 16.

Click here for tickets and additional show information!