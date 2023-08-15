Get into the vibe of summer at the End-of-Summer Tropical Boat Cruise on Saturday, September 16th, 2023! Dress in your best camouflage for this annual event brought to you by Melo Productions.

Watch the sun go down as you party on the open deck or dance the night away inside the main cabin’s 2 different levels. This year, DJ Alibaba, DJ Daddy Mikey, DJ Hoppa and DJ Arems will provide 3 hours of non-stop Top 40, Latin, and Caribbean music on each of the MV Britannia’s 2 dance floors. Finally, freshly shaken tropical cocktails and Caribbean food for sale, make for the ultimate summer celebration in Vancouver!

