Celebrate Fall with the Vancouver Aquarium and their NEW Fin-Tastic Fall Days!

Explore Canada’s largest aquarium and reconnect with 65,000 amazing animals during this Fall and check out all the fun Fall activities, available until October 31st! Navigate their Trick-or-Trout Maze, try tasty seasonal treats, see SCOOB! 4D Experience and more!

For tickets and more information, visit vanaqua.org