Kick off Vancouver Pride with Fitness is Such a DRAG on Tuesday, August 1st!

Join Canada’s Drag Race star, Kendall Gender with BibiSouPhresh, Tiffany Ann Co. & Venus at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery - North Plaza) for a few beginner-friendly cardio sessions, all in the name of charity! Register by donation with 100% of the proceeds going to the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society.

