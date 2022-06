The Fitness is Such a Drag Fundraiser kicks off Vancouver Pride on July 26 at 6:30pm at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza!

Multiple beginner-friendly cardio sessions and drag performances featuring stars of Canada's Drag Race Kendall Gender, Gia Metric and Synthia Kiss and Vancouver's dancing diva - Bibi SouPhresh

Entry by donation with 100% of proceeds going to the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society

Register at popqueencardio.com