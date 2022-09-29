FRAFCA's 5th Guiding Youth Home Fundraising Gala

An opportunity to bring the community together to raise awareness around the growing number of Indigenous youth experiencing homelessness

Guiding Youth Home is an opportunity to bring the community togetherto raise awareness around the growing number of Indigenous youth experiencing homelessness after reaching the age of majority in British Columbia.

With the support of our sponsors, donors and supporters we hope to raise the funds needed to build Transition Housing for our most vulnerable youth here in Surrey. Countless youth struggle with the transition into adulthood on their own and currently there are very few options for them to receive the help, they seek.

We believe that building a home for youth that provides supportive housing with wraparound services for them during these years is an essential service that is currently lacking in our community but together we can work to make this goal a reality. Youth are our future, so let’s invest in them now!

This year we will be hosting our 5th Annual Guiding Youth Home Charity Event to continue gain the seed money for this new project. Our last in person event proved to be a great success earning us over $30,000 towards our youth housing project. We are planning a night of fun and diverse entertainment to raise funds and awareness for the youth we serve. The Fundraiser will take place in November 25, 2022 at the Aria Banquet & Convention Centre in Surrey. FRAFCA supports youth in and from care and provides opportunities for youth to share their art during Guiding Youth Home.

Come join us for a night of entertainment, fun, raffles silent auctions and more!

Guiding Youth Home is a crowd pleaser! Let's change lives together!

Buy your tickets here.