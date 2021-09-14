iHeartRadio

Fresh Air Cinema @ Nat Bailey Stadium

Fresh Air Cinema Event Listing

FortisBC Presents: Fresh Air Cinema @ Nat Bailey Stadium, happening September 23 to 25! Since the Vancouver Canadians haven't been able to play in Nat Bailey Stadium this year, Fresh Air Cinema has lined up a September series of baseball-themed outdoor movie screenings!

Head to Nat Bailey Stadium to catch the following movies:

September 23 - A League of Their Own 

September 24 - Field of Dreams

September 25 - The Rookie 

Admission is by donation, with the money going towards the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation.

Make sure you secure your ticket before you go, as there is only a certain amount of tickets per movie screening. Each attendee must purchase their own ticket to attend. 

The venue will follow all provincial health officer orders regarding vaccine passports for events, and social distancing must be maintained while on site. Gates open at 6:30pm and the movie begins at 7:30pm.

For tickets and information, head to Outdoor Movies BC on Facebook or click here.

    Grab your hats and place your bets for the Sources Foundation's Run for the Roses Redux! Emceed by 94.5 Virgin Radio's own Nira Arora, the gala will feature fine dining, entertainment, live and silent auctions and more!
    Learn more about the Cops for Cancer Tour de Coast 2021, and how you can help raise money for childhood cancer!
