Western Canada’s most highly anticipated Halloween event, Fright Nights at Playland, is back this autumn on select nights from October 7th to October 31st. Playland once again will transform into a terrifying Halloween-themed experience with seven haunted houses, 19 hair-raising rides, creepy décor, roaming monsters and gripping live performances.

New this year: nightly opening “Scaremony”, Carnevil scare zone,and early admission passes!

Opening Scaremony

Witness the Fright Nights RESURRECTION with a nightly Opening Scaremony complete with all of our creepy cast members emerging from the fog to welcome our Fright Nights guests in a completely unique immersive performance you don’t dare miss! (nightly at 6pm at the entrance to the park)

Early Access Pass

Guests at Fright Nights have the option to purchase an Early Access Pass, which includes an expedited line for park entry (beginning at 5pm nightly) and early access to three houses (Hollywood Horrors, Keepers Doll Factory and Darkness) for a $15.00 additional cost.

Carnevil Scare Zone

This brand-new area features three shows and nightly including the incredibly popular Caravan of Curiosities.



Fright Nights 2022 Features Seven Terrifying Haunted Houses

Don’t miss the chance to experience one of the most popular houses in Fright Nights history, Hollywood Horrors, where killers stalk the halls patiently awaiting victims. This is the last chance to experience this house, as it will retire at the end of Fright Nights 2022. From a dark corner, a bladed glove glistens in the flickering light. Hidden in the shadows lies a cannibalistic genius. The sound of a rusty chainsaw echoes through the hallways of Hollywood Horrors.

Another highly anticipated haunted house is The Bloodshed. This family of mutated murderers and sadistic aberrations feed on your fear, and your insides. The house foundation is built on the blood and bones of their victims. They’ll kidnap and mutilate anyone who dares visit The Bloodshed. Enter at your own risk!

Other houses for 2022 include:

Darkness

Fear

Materia Medica

Keepers Doll Factory

Haunted Mansion

Due to the overwhelming demand and to ensure a quality guest experience, Fright Nights is putting a cap on the number of tickets sold per day. Tickets must be purchased for a specific date. Event nights have limited availability and may sell out.

Admission includes unlimited access to all seven haunted houses, shows and 19 rides. (There is an additional charge for the Revelation).

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.frightnights.ca.

Warning! Not recommended for ages 12 and under, seniors 65+, people with sensitivity to strobe lighting or fog machines, people with high blood pressure, heart conditions, pregnant women or scaredy-cats. Absolutely no guest costumes or guest costume face make up allowed.