Grouse Mountain - Movies on the Mountain

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience at Grouse Mountain this summer! Join us for screenings of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, The Princess Bride and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with stunning views of the Cascade Mountain Range on select Friday nights in July and August.

Movies on the Mountain

Where: Birds in Motion Viewing Area (Follow the Grizzly bear paw prints along the path to the viewing area on the mountaintop.)

• Friday, July 22nd – Ferris Buller’s Day Off

• Friday, July 29th – Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

• Friday, August 12th – The Princess Bride

• Friday, August 26th – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Time: Movies will start at sunset, times may vary (approx. 9:00pm)

Sunset Rate

Visit Grouse Mountain after 7pm for only $25 with our Sunset Special this summer! Catch the sunset from our awe-inspiring lookouts, enjoy dinner and drinks on the Altitudes Patio, plus enjoy our new 'On the Mountain Series' featuring live music, outdoor movies, trivia and games all summer long.