iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Grouse Mountain - Movies on the Mountain

Grouse Mountain Header

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience at Grouse Mountain this summer! Join us for screenings of Ferris Bueller’s Day OffAustin Powers: International Man of MysteryThe Princess Bride and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with stunning views of the Cascade Mountain Range on select Friday nights in July and August. 

Movies on the Mountain 

Where: Birds in Motion Viewing Area (Follow the Grizzly bear paw prints along the path to the viewing area on the mountaintop.) 

• Friday, July 22nd – Ferris Buller’s Day Off 

• Friday, July 29th – Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 

• Friday, August 12th – The Princess Bride 

• Friday, August 26th – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 

Time: Movies will start at sunset, times may vary (approx. 9:00pm)

Sunset Rate 

Visit Grouse Mountain after 7pm for only $25 with our Sunset Special this summer! Catch the sunset from our awe-inspiring lookouts, enjoy dinner and drinks on the Altitudes Patio, plus enjoy our new 'On the Mountain Series' featuring live music, outdoor movies, trivia and games all summer long. 

2

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 871-2965


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com