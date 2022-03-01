Great news, skiers and riders – Vancouver’s best value snow pass is back! Grouse Mountain Y2Play Passes are on sale now while quantities last.

Y2Play gives you unlimited skiing and riding for the rest of this season, as well as all of next season with incredible benefits! Y2Play provides over $500 in added value, including 2 free days of skiing or riding at their sister resort, Revelstoke Mountain, plus 40% off standard rates at The Sutton Place Hotel at Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Sandman Revelstoke.

Y2Play Passholders also receive a complimentary lift ticket to bring a friend, discounts on food & beverage and retail purchases, 50% off an Annual Locals Pass when purchased with a Y2Play Pass, and more.

Buy now for the guaranteed lowest price of the year – hurry, prices go up March 15th! For full details and to purchase, visit www.y2play.ca.