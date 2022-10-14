THIS AIN'T NO 'PUMPKIN-SPICE' MOVIE NIGHT!

Load the car up with friends and family and come enjoy a spooky Halloween movie under the stars in a fun, retro drive-in setting on October 21, 22, 28 and 29. Brought to you by Fresh Air Cinema, with partial proceeds going to support the Semiahmoo First Nation.

Get ready to be "scared" right from the comfort (and safety?) of your own car for a non-stop outdoor drive-in Halloween scare-o-rama. Laugh along to frightful family favorites for the early shows, or grab your safety blanket and a friend to protect you from the REALLY scary movies of the late shows each night.

Movie Line-Up:

Oct 21 @ 6:30pm - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Oct 21 @ 9:00pm - Friday the 13th

Oct 22 @ 6:30pm - Beetlejuice

Oct 22 @ 9:00pm - Scream

Oct 28 @ 6:30pm - Ghostbusters

Oct 28 @ 9:00pm - Ghost

Oct 29 @ 6:30pm - Hocus Pocus

Oct 29 @ 9:00pm - The Exorcist

PRICING: $25 / Carload Parking Pass (+tax & service charge)

- $5 of every ticket goes to support the Semiahmoo First Nation.

- Your CARLOAD parking pass gives you parking at the Halloween Drive-In for one car/truck/van/SUV, and entry for you + up to 7 other guests inside your vehicle.

LOCATION: Semiahmoo Park 15782 Marine Dr., White Rock, BC, V4B 1E6

* Just off Marine Drive by the Washington Avenue Grill. Enter by the Semiahmoo Park gravel lot.

Get tickets and more information here.