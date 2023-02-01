HSBC Canada Sevens is ALL IN – bigger, better, and fancier than ever! The largest sporting event in Western Canada returns to BC Place – March 3-5, 2023. The 2023 event will have more days, more teams, more fun, and MORE RUGBY!

For the first time in Vancouver, the women and men’s events have joined forces under one roof. The weekend will feature 79 matches with an atmosphere that attracts more than rugby fans alike. Rugby Sevens’ tradition of FANCY DRESS is a costume party better than Halloween!!

We’re going ALL IN for Sevens. And ALL IN for Rugby!

Tournament passes and single day tickets are both on sale now! For tickets and more information about the HSBC Canada Sevens, click here.