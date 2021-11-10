iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball brought to you by Virgin Plus is back on Friday, December 10th live from Madison Square Garden and features a star-studded lineup.

Performing during the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball are Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Saweetie and more. Fans will not only be able to see incredible performances, but the event takes you back to seeing your favourite artists live on stage!



You can tune in to watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Friday, December 10th here and on the iHearRadioCA YouTube Channel.



