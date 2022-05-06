Khatsahlano Street Party - July 9, 2022 The West 4th Avenue Khatsahlano Street Party, Vancouver’s largest free Music + Arts Festival, returns to the streets of Kitsilano July 9, 2022! Live on Location: Fresh St. Market Fresh Street Market Remote McHappy Day 2022 Tour De Cure 2022 JDRF - Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes Vancouver Canadians 2022 Season The Vancouver Canadians are back at The Nat starting April 19! Cirque du Soleil’s Alegria The Big Top returns to Vancouver with a reimagined Cirque du Soleil classic, Alegria! T. rex: The Ultimate Predator exhibition at Science World Uncover the untold story of a great hunter with the T. rex: The Ultimate Predator exhibition, presented by RBC and White Spot Restaurants, on now at Science World! BC Cancer Foundation - Workout To Conquer Cancer Campus Craze Campus Craze 1 1 2 2 Music News What Happened May 8th In Pop Music History What Happened May 7th In Pop Music History Arcade Fire Tour Includes 3 Canadian Cities