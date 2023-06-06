Khatsalano Street Party

Brought to you with love by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue, Khatsahlano Street Party returns for its 11th year on West 4th Ave, between Burrard and MacDonald, for an action-packed day of fun on Saturday, July 8th!

West 4th community staple Zulu Records has curated the perfect playlist for the day, filled with something for everyone. Don’t miss Yukon Blonde, Louise Burns, Daysormay, Pink Mountaintops, Skye Wallace, Noble Son & Desireé Dawson - plus many more! For the little music-lover in the family, swing by Khats Kids at Trafalgar Street for favourite children’s entertainers Mom Bop and Matt Henry.

Those familiar with Khatsahlano know that it’s an unforgettable day stretching ten city blocks! Schedule your must-see bands and pencil in a stop (or two) at the Phillip’s Beer Gardens, check out the new 9-hole mini golf course, then snap a selfie at one of the ribbon installations to #EARNYOURSTRIPES and receive a limited edition temporary tattoo at one of the KHATS Tats Station!

To find out more about the Khatsahlano Street Party, click here!