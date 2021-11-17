Live on Location: Central City

It’s Black Friday and Central City is the place to be!

94.5 Virgin Radio’s Nira Arora & DJ Flipout will be live on location on Friday, November 26th from 11:00am-3:00pm to kick off Black Friday weekend!

Start your holiday shopping and save big with fabulous store specials during Black Friday at Central City. Plus, enter in-centre for a chance to win a $1000 Central City Shopping Spree! What would you spend your gift card on? Appliances? Furniture? Tech gear? Jewelry? Fashion? With 140 stores, services, and restaurants the possibilities are endless. Happy holidays!

Date: Friday, November 26th

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm

Place: Central City - 10153 King George Blvd, Surrey