Live on Location: Fresh St. Market

FS-Banner

We’ve got some exciting news…the annual Halibut Festival is back at Fresh St. Market!

Catch Amy Spencer and DJ Flipout on Saturday, May 14th from 10am-2pm!

 

This amazing one day sale is offering you the best price of the season on fresh halibut while supplies last. 10,000 lbs. of halibut to be exact! Come on down to your local Fresh St. Market for some family fun and get your hands on a tasty halibut burger & drink combo for only $7.50!

 

Make sure you swing by the Virgin Radio booth for some awesome giveaways and prizes!

 

We hope to see you there!

 

Click here for more details.

 

Date: Saturday, May 14th 

Time: 10am-2pm

Place: Vancouver House: 1423 Continental St.

