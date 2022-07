It’s Fresh St. Market’s Amazing 1 Day Sale!

On Sunday, July 17th join Amy Spencer, DJ Flipout and the Virgin Radio Street Squad at Fresh St. Market located at 20159 88 Ave. in Langley!

Enjoy offers such on wild caught fresh pacific sockeye salmon and local berries while supplies last. Plus, grab yourself a barbecue salmon burger & bottled water for only $7.50 from 11:30am-2pm.

See you there!