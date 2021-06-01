Live on Location: Freshco

Are you ready to lower your grocery bills, Maple Ridge? Well, head into your locally owned and operated FreshCo for amazing flyer prices and in store surprises!

Catch Virgin Radio’s Brooklyn Driediger and DJ Flipout Live on Location this Saturday, June 5th from 9am-1pm!

Then shop for your fresh produce, meat and grocery staples at the lowest prices and backed by their Price Match guarantee. We look forward to seeing you Saturday!

FreshCo. Lowering food prices.

See flyer or FreshCo.com for details.

Date: Saturday, June 5th

Time: 9am-1pm

Place: #300 20201 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge