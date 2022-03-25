Live on Location: Geox

Join 94.5 Virgin Radio’s Nira Arora & DJ Flipout live on location on Saturday, April 2nd, from 12-4pm, to celebrate the launch of the Geox Spring Spherica™ Collection!

Introducing Spherica™ - the new Geox comfort concept that transforms the world you walk in.

Created to give you an incredible cushion while walking, thanks to its innovative Zero Shock System featuring ultra-soft spheres.

Put it to the test all day long. Spherica™ gives you comfort, balance and support, plus Spherica™ is equipped with Geox’s signature breathable waterproof membrane.

Come by the Virgin Radio booth to join the party and take advantage of:

Exclusive discounts

A chance to win a pair of FREE Geox shoes

Treats & Refreshments

Click here to learn more!

Date: Saturday, April 2nd

Time: 12-4pm

Place: Metropolis at Metrotown (Unit 2160) - 4710 Kingsway, Burnaby