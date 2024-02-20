iHeartRadio
Live on Location - Lowe's Grandview

Join Brooklyn, DJ Flipout and the 94.5 Virgin Radio Street Squad at Lowe’s Grandview on February 24th! They’ll be celebrating all the great deals and stunning décor Lowe’s and RONA have to offer.

Are you thinking of renovating your kitchen? Now may be the time to do so! From now until Wednesday, February 28th – buy more and save more on appliances! Lowe’s and RONA have plenty of ways to save on your favourite brands, such as: Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, BOSCHE and more! They’re also offering 20% off on special order kitchen cabinets and 20% off Moen kitchen faucets.  

On Saturday, February 24th ONLY – visit Lowe’s at 2727 East 12th Avenue and enter for your chance to win one of 20 $50 gift cards! Rules apply, details in participating store.

