Live on Location: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet
Bask in the warmth of an afternoon filled with holiday shopping, family & friends topped off with a signature festive drink in the McArthurGlen ice bar, featuring live music and festive fun!
94.5 Virgin Radio’s Amy Spencer & DJ Flipout will be live on location on Saturday, December 4th from 1-5pm to join in the holiday celebration.
Guests are invited to bring a non-perishable item for donation to the Richmond Food Bank in partnership with RichmondFC - youth soccer club.
Discover a winter wonderland, with over 275,000 led lights and an array of holiday décor, perfect for that Instagrammable moment!
Date: Saturday, December 4th
Time: 1-5pm
Place: McArthur Glen Designer Outlet: 1000-7899 Templeton Station Rd, Richmond