Live on Location: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet

Bask in the warmth of an afternoon filled with holiday shopping, family & friends topped off with a signature festive drink in the McArthurGlen ice bar, featuring live music and festive fun!

94.5 Virgin Radio’s Amy Spencer & DJ Flipout will be live on location on Saturday, December 4th from 1-5pm to join in the holiday celebration.

Guests are invited to bring a non-perishable item for donation to the Richmond Food Bank in partnership with RichmondFC - youth soccer club.

Discover a winter wonderland, with over 275,000 led lights and an array of holiday décor, perfect for that Instagrammable moment!

Date: Saturday, December 4th

Time: 1-5pm

Place: McArthur Glen Designer Outlet: 1000-7899 Templeton Station Rd, Richmond