iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram

Live on Location: Park Royal

PR-HolidayGuide-VirginRadio-1250x500

The holidays are upon us and Park Royal is the place to be celebrate the season find the perfect gift for everyone on your list!

 

Catch 94.5 Virgin Radio’s Holly Conway & DJ Flipout live on location on Saturday, December 18th from 11am-3pm!

 

With shopping villages outdoors and wide-open spaces indoors, you’ll find unique gifts, everyone’s favourite brands, the best food & wine, plus great cafes & restaurants to keep you in the holiday mood.

 

Check out exclusive stores like Simons and Athleta, as well as delicious restaurants like Zubu, The Keg Steakhouse & Bar, Tractor and Trattoria. End your day of shopping with one of the latest movies at Cineplex VIP Cinemas!

 

Park Royal – your one stop holiday destination to Shop, Dine, Play and Be Merry!

 

Click here for details.

 

Date: Saturday, December 18th

Time: 11am-3pm

Place: Park Royal: 2002 Park Royal S, West Vancouver

2

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 871-2965


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com