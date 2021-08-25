iHeartRadio

Live on Location: Rexall Drugstore

RXLH

Catch Angelina Rai, DJ Flipout & the Virgin Radio Street Squad Live on Location at Rexall Drugstore to celebrate their Grand Opening at Waterfront Centre!

 

Stop by on Friday, September 3rd for great deals in-store. Be one of the first 500 customers to visit and you’ll receive a free reusable bag filled with samples!

 

Be Well is Rexall’s Health, Wellness & Rewards program. With Be Well, Rexall Drugstore is making it easier than ever to manage your prescriptions and health and wellness. Don’t forget to register for Be Well and get 10,000 Be Well points on your next purchase on almost everything in-store with your loaded digital offer.

 

We hope to see you there!

 

Date: Friday, September 3rd 

Time: 10AM-2PM

Location: 200 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6

