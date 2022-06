It’s the RONA Exclusive Pro Event!

Next Tuesday, June 7th, join 94.5 Virgin Radio and the Virgin Radio Street Squad and visit your RONA located at 20350 Langley Bypass. PRO CUSTOMERS are invited to an exclusive VIPpro breakfast with exciting gifts and vendors in-store.

Enjoy offers such as Mono Serra laminate flooring at $1.99 per sq. ft. Come celebrate with us this Tuesday starting at 7:30 a.m.!