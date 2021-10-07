iHeartRadio

Live on Location: Vancouver Horror Nights

Vancouver Horror Nights is back and better than ever with everything you need to ease right into Spooky Season! Virgin Radio’s Angelina Rai & DJ Flipout will be Live on Location to join in the frightful fun on Saturday, October 16th from 6-10pm!

 

Have a ball at The Boogyman Bash or face your fears at the Xtreme Fear Maze. There is something for everyone!

 

  • 12 Rooms of Horror (NEW MAZE for 2021)
  • Zombie Café & Bar (fully licensed)
  • Carnival-inspired food
  • Guaranteed 1 hour wait time
  • Boogyman Bash (Available Oct 23, 24, 30 & 31)

 

** “Scary Safe” COVID-19 Safety Plan in full effect **

 

Click here for more details or to buy tickets!

 

Date: Saturday, October 16th

Time: 6-10pm

Location: 2616 Shaughnessy St, Port Coquitlam

