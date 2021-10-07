Live on Location: Vancouver Horror Nights
Vancouver Horror Nights is back and better than ever with everything you need to ease right into Spooky Season! Virgin Radio’s Angelina Rai & DJ Flipout will be Live on Location to join in the frightful fun on Saturday, October 16th from 6-10pm!
Have a ball at The Boogyman Bash or face your fears at the Xtreme Fear Maze. There is something for everyone!
- 12 Rooms of Horror (NEW MAZE for 2021)
- Zombie Café & Bar (fully licensed)
- Carnival-inspired food
- Guaranteed 1 hour wait time
- Boogyman Bash (Available Oct 23, 24, 30 & 31)
** “Scary Safe” COVID-19 Safety Plan in full effect **
Click here for more details or to buy tickets!
Date: Saturday, October 16th
Time: 6-10pm
Location: 2616 Shaughnessy St, Port Coquitlam