McArthurGlen Designer Outlet: Hiring Fair

McArthurGlen Header Image

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet is not only an exciting place to shop; it's a great place to work. McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport will be hosting a "Hiring Fair" for all roles from store associate to manager, Tuesday, November 2nd, in centre (located in the unit next to Tumi, behind Caffe Artigiano) from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Bring your "A" game, your resume, and get ready to meet with participating brands in person.

 

  • Adidas
  • Aritzia
  • Banana Republic
  • Club Monaco
  • GAP
  • Guess
  • Lacoste
  • Ted Baker
  • Tommy Hilfiger
  • Tory Burch
  • Under Armour
  • And more...

 

Location: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport, 7899 Templeton Station Rd, Richmond, BC, V7B 0B7

