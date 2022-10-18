McArthurGlen Hiring Fair

McArthurGlen Vancouver is the first designer outlet to open in the Vancouver area, bringing you shopping at it's finest with exceptional dining, tailormade events and your favourite designer brands all in one place. McArthurGlen Vancouver has over 80 retailers offering up to 70% less year round.

McArthurGlen Vancouver isn’t just a wonderful place to shop, it's also a great place to work!



Discover exciting employment opportunities with iconic designer brands such as Armani, Adidas, Banana Republic, Coach, Maje, Lacoste, Tory Burch, Stuart Weitzman, Under Armour and more! All levels of experience are welcome!



Dates:

Friday, October 21st from 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Saturday, October 22nd from 12:00pm – 3:00pm



Location:

(Visit individual stores and meet with hiring managers on site)

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport

7899 Templeton Station Rd. Richmond, BC, V7B 0B7

Find more information here.