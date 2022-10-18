iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

McArthurGlen Hiring Fair

McArthurGlen Hiring Fair

McArthurGlen Vancouver is the first designer outlet to open in the Vancouver area, bringing you shopping at it's finest with exceptional dining, tailormade events and your favourite designer brands all in one place. McArthurGlen Vancouver has over 80 retailers offering up to 70% less year round.

McArthurGlen Vancouver isn’t just a wonderful place to shop, it's also a great place to work!


Discover exciting employment opportunities with iconic designer brands such as Armani, Adidas, Banana Republic, Coach, Maje, Lacoste, Tory Burch, Stuart Weitzman, Under Armour and more! All levels of experience are welcome!


Dates:
Friday, October 21st from 5:00pm – 8:00pm
Saturday, October 22nd from 12:00pm – 3:00pm


Location:
(Visit individual stores and meet with hiring managers on site)
McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport
7899 Templeton Station Rd. Richmond, BC, V7B 0B7

 

Find more information here.

2

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com