iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram

McHappy Day

McHappy Day Event Image

McHappy Day is back on September 22, 2021! This year, every purchase across the full McDonald’s menu supports families with sick children and local children’s charities.

On McHappy Day, a portion of the proceeds from every menu item sold all day long goes to Ronald McDonald House Charities and other children’s charities across Canada to raise money for children in need. Since it’s inception in 1977, McHappy Day, along with every day support of Canadians at McDonald’s, has helped RMHC support more than 425,000 families across Canada, giving them a place to stay together when they have to travel for their sick child’s treatment. Today, 1 in 4 Canadians has either stayed at RMHC or know someone who has.

Don’t forget – while you’re at McDonald’s, you can ask to round-up your order and the difference will be donated to RMHC in your community. Can’t make it to a McDonald’s restaurant? You can still donate to RMHC by clicking here.

For more information about McHappy Day, click here.

  • Run for the Roses Redux - Thumbnail

    Run for the Roses Redux

    Grab your hats and place your bets for the Sources Foundation's Run for the Roses Redux! Emceed by 94.5 Virgin Radio’s own Nira Arora, the gala will feature fine dining, entertainment, live and silent auctions and more!
  • Drag in the Park - September 17, 2021 (Square image)

    Drag in the Park

  • Backpack Buddies

    Backpack Buddies

  • tour de coast

    Tour De Coast

    Learn more about the Cops for Cancer Tour de Coast 2021, and how you can help raise money for childhood cancer!
  • TEST_LogoiHeart_Lowfi

    Campus Craze

    Campus Craze
  • TheFairPNE_EventImage

    The Fair at The PNE

  • 1208-SEASON-2.66-Facebook-Store-Event-Opening-1568x590

    H&M

    Join Virgin Radio on-site Thursday, August 16th at 11am for H&M’s grand opening at Willowbrook Shopping Centre!
  • Virgin Vancouver Street Squad 2


    Street Squad

    The Virgin Radio Street Squad hit up events all around The Lower Mainland! We're at movie premieres, Club Nights, Concerts, Festivals, Community Events, Sporting Events, store openings and more!

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 871-2965


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com