McHappy Day is back on September 22, 2021! This year, every purchase across the full McDonald’s menu supports families with sick children and local children’s charities.

On McHappy Day, a portion of the proceeds from every menu item sold all day long goes to Ronald McDonald House Charities and other children’s charities across Canada to raise money for children in need. Since it’s inception in 1977, McHappy Day, along with every day support of Canadians at McDonald’s, has helped RMHC support more than 425,000 families across Canada, giving them a place to stay together when they have to travel for their sick child’s treatment. Today, 1 in 4 Canadians has either stayed at RMHC or know someone who has.

Don’t forget – while you’re at McDonald’s, you can ask to round-up your order and the difference will be donated to RMHC in your community. Can’t make it to a McDonald’s restaurant? You can still donate to RMHC by clicking here.

For more information about McHappy Day, click here.