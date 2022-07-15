meowfest 2022 presented by Catit is a full-day festival full of food, fun and felines! You don’t want to miss this cat-stravaganza of music, events, prizes, ice cold adult beverages, and shopping! Check out our adoption tent with amazing rescues, or just come to see the celebrity cats at their meet and greets! Best of all, all event proceeds are donated directly to local shelters, to help out our furry friends, so come out and support your community and join the purrty!

Get your tickets here