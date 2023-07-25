Mercado Latino Block Party

Mercado Latino Society was founded with the intention of helping the Latino community get into businesses for themselves. They have found that it takes a village to get an immigrant's new business off the ground and Mercado Latino is that village. They provide resources and venues as well as have a consultant who can help their members navigate through the necessary steps to take their business to the next level.

Come and join us on Saturday August 19, at the Mercado Latino & Friends Block Party from 1-7pm. We will have special performances by DJ Flow, Gunner, Meet Singh, Elegancia Cubana, Grupo America, and Mariachis Tabasko. We will also have influencer George Says live on Instagram. There will be vendors, food, music, dancing and so much more fun for the whole family. Special thanks to our sponsors Naz Media Engine, FastCut CNC, Canella Catering, True Rebellion Music, and World Dance Co.

