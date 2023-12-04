iHeartRadio
Mission Possible transforms lives through meaningful work. The non-profit empowers people typically excluded from the traditional workplace – like those facing homelessness, poverty, and other barriers to employment – by paving a pathway to long-term jobs and lasting change. They help through meals, a supportive community, skills training, coaching, paid work experience, and more.

Your $25 donation to Mission Possible today will double to help twice as many people create lasting change in the Downtown Eastside. Donate now at mission-possible.ca!

