Playland is opening for Summer 2021! Starting June 11, Playland will be open on Friday nights, and Saturday and Sunday during the day.

Vancouver’s favourite amusement park offers a summer of safe, family fun, thrills, games, attractions, and food! Playland has over 25 rides and attractions - including Canada’s #1 Wooden Roller Coaster, the sky-scraping Atmosfear and The Beast’s fantastic five g-forces of fun. There are also more than 15 family and kids rides for your “bubble” to enjoy together, including Bug Whirled, Flutterbye, and Dizzy Drop. Indulge your appetite with a wide variety of food options including Triple O’s burgers, candy floss, tacos and totchos, ice cold beverages at S’luscious, and everyone’s favourite: Fun Dunkers mini donuts.

In support of safe, clean fun, the PNE reminds guests to stay home if they’re sick. Playland will have an enhanced list of safety precautions to ensure the health and safety of all visitors and staff. These include:

Limited capacity and transactions – capacity has been reduced to allow for physical distancing so you must purchase tickets in advance for date/time specific entry. Cash will not be accepted.

Space for safety – practice physical distancing, keep 6 feet / 2 metres between your party and other guests. Plexiglass shields have been installed where possible.

Clean hands often – wash regularly with soap. Use sanitizer before and after each ride. Enhanced cleaning measures have been added throughout the park.

Masks required – face coverings must be worn in queue lines and on rides and they are recommended throughout the park. If you do not have a mask, they will be available for purchase.

All tickets must be pre-purchased for specific dates and time slots. Tickets are available here.

For more information, please visit here.