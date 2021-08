The PNE is honoured to be able to host their 111th annual Fair. It will be a reduced capacity event with a more limited scope that still delivers all the FUNdamentals you know and love.

They’ve got all your favourite can’t miss shows and attractions, including the SuperDogs, live music on the Revel District Stage, animal displays, plus BCAA ToonCity, Safeway Cooking Stage, MarketPlace, Prize Home display suite, rides, games, and all the Fair food you can eat!

Also back by popular demand: The West Coast Lumberjack Show, For the Love of Drag show, PNE Pep Band, and Electric Fire – the nightly pyro musical finale.

Please note that the 2021 PNE Fair will operate with reduced capacity, under all applicable Provincial Health Office orders, with the health and safety of guests as the primary focus.

Tickets are limited due to capacity, so book them in advance HERE!