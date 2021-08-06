iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram

PNE Fair

pne

The PNE is honoured to be able to host their 111th annual Fair. It will be a reduced capacity event with a more limited scope that still delivers all the FUNdamentals you know and love.

 

They’ve got all your favourite can’t miss shows and attractions, including the SuperDogs, live music on the Revel District Stage, animal displays, plus BCAA ToonCity, Safeway Cooking Stage, MarketPlace, Prize Home display suite, rides, games, and all the Fair food you can eat!

 

Also back by popular demand: The West Coast Lumberjack Show, For the Love of Drag show, PNE Pep Band, and Electric Fire – the nightly pyro musical finale.

 

Please note that the 2021 PNE Fair will operate with reduced capacity, under all applicable Provincial Health Office orders, with the health and safety of guests as the primary focus.

 

Tickets are limited due to capacity, so book them in advance HERE! 

  • VMF

    Vancouver Mural Festival

    Discover a world of inspiration as local artists share their personal, cultural, and historical stories on over 60 new murals in 11 neighbourhoods.
  • flyover canada

    Hawaii From Above at FlyOver Canada

    Get a taste of the tropical winds ad stirring waves in Hawaii From Above at FlyOver Canada!
  • BCCF-TdC-thumbnail-1_1-Teal

    Tour de Cure

    Wherever you are, you can help power cancer research. Join the Tour de Cure!
  • TEST_LogoiHeart_Lowfi

    Campus Craze

    Campus Craze
  • TheFairPNE_EventImage

    The Fair at The PNE

  • 1208-SEASON-2.66-Facebook-Store-Event-Opening-1568x590

    H&M

    Join Virgin Radio on-site Thursday, August 16th at 11am for H&M’s grand opening at Willowbrook Shopping Centre!
  • Virgin Vancouver Street Squad 2


    Street Squad

    The Virgin Radio Street Squad hit up events all around The Lower Mainland! We're at movie premieres, Club Nights, Concerts, Festivals, Community Events, Sporting Events, store openings and more!

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 871-2965


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com