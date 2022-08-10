iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

PNE Fair

PNE Fair Header

Celebrate to the Fullest at the PNE Fair, August 20th to September 5th!

Make the PNE Fair your End-of-Summer Tradition with can’t miss attractions and entertainment including the SuperDogs, Chinese Acrobats, High Dive Show, Dueling Pianos, Agriculture Displays, Drag Shows, Cooking Demonstrations, Pyro Musical, Exhibits, Home Showcase, and the return of Summer Night Concerts!

But wait, there’s more… Enjoy all the fun, games, rides, vendors, and treats you can eat!

This year’s Fair will continue to have a limited capacity. We recommend getting your date-specific tickets early. Buy yours now here.

2

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 871-2965


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com