Celebrate to the Fullest at the PNE Fair, August 20th to September 5th!

Make the PNE Fair your End-of-Summer Tradition with can’t miss attractions and entertainment including the SuperDogs, Chinese Acrobats, High Dive Show, Dueling Pianos, Agriculture Displays, Drag Shows, Cooking Demonstrations, Pyro Musical, Exhibits, Home Showcase, and the return of Summer Night Concerts!

But wait, there’s more… Enjoy all the fun, games, rides, vendors, and treats you can eat!

This year’s Fair will continue to have a limited capacity. We recommend getting your date-specific tickets early. Buy yours now here.