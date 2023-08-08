Home is where the PARTY is! Join Amy Spencer & DJ Tony at rooms + spaces at 1740 W Broadway from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, August 19th.

Be one of the first 50 customers in-store to spend $100 or more and choose a prize box valued at $50 or more!

Prizes include:

Miele Triflex HX1 (valued at $600)

Dyson Omni Glide (valued at $449)

Cuisinart 8 Piece Cookware Set (valued at $280)

Cuisinart Stand Mixer (valued at $200)

Revlon One Step Air Straight (valued at $99)

Enter for your chance to win a $500 interior design consultation + $4,500 to shop at rooms + spaces, catch a meet-and-greet with Aleem and Phyllis from Kalu Interiors for design tips + tricks, check out exciting demos from Nellie's Clean and grab a few tasty treats at the Cuisinart Coffee Bar & Loxton Wine Bar!