Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5
Instagram
945945
Sms*

The Royal Canadian International Circus will be coming to Surrey at Cloverdale Fairground from June 23-26 and Richmond at Lansdowne Centre from June 30 to July 3, 2022, for at total of 16 award winning shows under the incredible European Big Top.  

The show includes Daredevil extraordinaire, Joseph Dominik Bauer of Switzerland on the Wheel of Destiny, the thrilling Flying Trapeze artist Claudia Alvarado of Mexico, the astounding Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team from America’s Got Talent, and the powerhouse Motorcycle Thrill Riders in the Globe with big tricks, stunts, and guts! Plus, you’ll see incredible feats of balance and strength as Gimmi Fornaciari from Italy, goes high in the air and sings soprano, Argentinian Gauchos, a Laser Show, a very funny Human Slinky and the beautiful TZ Ladies of the Air.

Quite simply, it’s Affordable, Exhilarating Family Entertainment that will create memories for a lifetime!

For more information or to purchase 2 for 1 Tickets go to https://royalcanadiancircus.ca   Promo Code: CTV

 

