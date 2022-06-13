School's Out Summer - United Way British Columbia

During the summer months, services for school-aged children Grades 1-7 are generally reduced or unaffordable leaving many racialized, Indigenous, and marginalized families living in underserved communities struggling to access support.

United Way British Columbia’s School’s Out Summer programs are addressing that gap and reducing learning loss, anxiety and stress, as well as behavioural challenges for these children and youth throughout the summer months and beyond.

School’s Out Summer programs are designed to help children be all that they can be by providing free or low-cost access to quality summer programs and opportunities. This support will help them strengthen vital connections so they can reach their full potential and improve their overall mental health and well-being. Children can expand their interests, knowledge and skills in sports, arts, sciences, academic and cultural areas as well as build connectedness at home, in their neighbourhoods and communities.

Too many kids across BC don't get to take part in summer activities. United Way’s goal is to help 1,000 more kids get the summer they deserve through their School's Out Summer program. You can help children across the province can access quality summer programs and opportunities so they can reach their full potential.

Donate today at uwbc.ca