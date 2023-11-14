Sleep Out: Executive Edition 2023

The young people who come to Covenant House Vancouver face many obstacles to achieving independence. The majority of street youth have experienced physical, sexual and or emotional abuse, often at the hands of the adults responsible for taking care of them. Likewise, Vancouver's downtown streets can be dangerous. Sexual exploitation, drug abuse, poverty and illness are commonplace on the streets and many of their youth are re-victimized there, having fled one unsafe situation only to find their circumstances often worse.

They Sleep Out to show their solidarity with those youth who are facing homelessness and to let the world know about this ever-growing population of brave, courageous young people.

All funds raised for Sleep Out: Executive Edition directly support the Crisis Program at Covenant House Vancouver.