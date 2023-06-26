Summer Movie Nights
Summer Movie Nights is back! Brought to you by Downtown Van, this free, family-friendly event is set to transform the heart of downtown Vancouver into an open-air theatre. Grab your loved ones, cozy up on šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza), and prepare for an unforgettable evening under the stars.
Screenings take place Thursday evenings, July 6—Aug 17, 2023. Movies begin at sundown, with performances and art activities beginning at 5 pm.
Movie Line-Up:
- July 6 - Twilight
- July 13 - Bend it Like Beckham
- July 20 - Legally Blonde
- July 27 - The Lego Movie
- August 3 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show
- August 10 - Top Gun Maverick
- August 17 - Everything Everywhere All At Once