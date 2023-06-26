iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Summer Movie Nights

Downtown Van BIA Header

Summer Movie Nights is back! Brought to you by Downtown Van, this free, family-friendly event is set to transform the heart of downtown Vancouver into an open-air theatre. Grab your loved ones, cozy up on šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza), and prepare for an unforgettable evening under the stars.

Screenings take place Thursday evenings, July 6—Aug 17, 2023. Movies begin at sundown, with performances and art activities beginning at 5 pm.

 

Movie Line-Up:

  • July 6 - Twilight
  • July 13 - Bend it Like Beckham
  • July 20 - Legally Blonde
  • July 27 - The Lego Movie
  • August 3 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show
  • August 10 - Top Gun Maverick
  • August 17 - Everything Everywhere All At Once
3

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com